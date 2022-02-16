PSL 7: Ahsan Ali available for Quetta Gladiators clash against Multan Sultans

Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Quetta Gladiators’ aggressive top-order batter Ahsan Ali. — PCB

Quetta Gladiators batsman Ahsan Ali, who was forced to miss his team's important games against Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi due to a thumb injury, will now be available for selection in Quetta's crucial match against Multan Sultans on February 18.

Ahsan who joined Quetta in 2019, has proved to be a good opening batter for his team, and his presence in Quetta's all-important clash against Multan may prove beneficial for the team.

It is pertinent to mention that Quetta's place in the play-offs is hanging in balance as they are sitting on the fifth spot with six points in eight matches after being beaten by both Qalandars and Zalmi in their last two games.

Qalandars outclassed them by eight wickets in a one-sided encounter, while Zalmi defeated them by 24 runs in an interesting game on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.