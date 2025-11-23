Pakistan outclass India to book Team Snooker World Cup final spot

Team Pakistan (Muhammad Asif, Asjad Iqbal) and Team India (Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta, Brijesh Damani) at the 2025 Oman World Cup of Team Snooker Semi-Final-1, November 22, 2025. — Instsagram/@ibsf.media

Pakistan rally after losing opening frame to Advani.

Asif dominates Damani and Advani in singles rubbers.

Qatar crushed 3-0 earlier to reach semi-finals.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seasoned pairing of Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal defeated India’s Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani 3-1 in the Team Snooker World Cup semi-final at the Active Oman Sports and Entertainment Hub in Muscat on Saturday.

The Pakistan side made a shaky start to the knockout clash as Advani swept past Asjad 85-21 in the opening frame to hand India a 1-0 advantage.

But reigning International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) world champion Asif sparked a strong response, thrashing Damani 120-23 in the second frame on the back of a superb 77-point break to level the contest.

With the scoreboard levelled at 1-1, the two teams then locked horns in a double frame, which Pakistan clinched comprehensively by 75-47 to secure the lead.

In the next frame, Asif continued his dominance and humbled Advani 73-9 to power Pakistan to an unassailable 3-1 lead and thus, the final frame, set to be contested between Asjad and Damani, was called off.

For the unversed, Pakistan had booked their spot in the semi-final earlier today by outclassing Qatar 3-0 in a one-sided quarter-final.

In the opening frame, Asjad registered a 92-point break to down Qatar's Ali Alobaidli 92-43.

Asif then inflicted an equally crushing defeat on Ahmed Saif, clinching the second frame 83-0 on the back of a 62-point break to bolster Pakistan's lead to 2-0.

The duo carried their respective momentum into the doubles frame and secured it by 79-26 to round up a perfect 3-0 victory.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will face Hong Kong China 2 in the final.