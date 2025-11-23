PCB-Latif row ends as ex-skipper retracts remarks

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif expressing his views in an ICC video. — Screengrab ICC//File

KARACHI: The prolonged dispute between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and former captain Rashid Latif was resolved on Saturday after the ex-skipper “unconditionally” retracted his earlier statements about the board.

The disagreement began when Latif suggested that Mohammad Rizwan's removal as the ODI captain was connected to the wicketkeeper's public support for Palestine. His comments led the PCB to file a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Latif, as a result, was summoned to appear before an investigation officer at NCCIA's Lahore office on November 17.

The former wicketkeeper batter later moved the Islamabad High Court against the inquiry, labelling it as unlawful.

Latif wrote a detailed public apology on X, stating that his comments were not intended to allege any player, board member, or stakeholder involved in wrongdoing.

"I write with reference to my recent comments made on social media and in interviews concerning surrogate advertising. My principal contention was related to potential violations of the advisories upon such advertising issued by the Government of Pakistan," Latif wrote.

"At no point, whether inadvertently or deliberately, have I ever sought or intended to implicate any individual, including players, board members, or other stakeholders in wrongdoing," he added.

Latif further acknowledged that he made an "unwarranted reference" to Rizwan's support for Palestine as a potential reason behind his removal as Pakistan's ODI captain, further admitting that his assumptions were not supported by any credible evidence.

"However, notwithstanding my intention to refrain from political commentary or unverified speculation, I acknowledge that I made an unwarranted reference to Mohammad Rizwan’s public support for Palestine as a potential factor in his removal from captaincy. Upon further reflection, I recognise that this assumption was inappropriate, unfounded, and not supported by any credible evidence."

Latif concluded by apologising to the general public, especially PCB, and vowed that his public commentary on cricketing affairs would be measured and evidence-based as he described himself as the "advocate" of responsible broadcasting and research-based journalism.

"I deeply regret any distress or offence that my comments may have caused to the general public, or more specifically, to the Pakistan Cricket Board and its officials. I offer my sincere apologies for any unintended harm arising from my remarks, which I withdraw unconditionally and affirm that no such harm was ever intended," Latif stated.

"I am an advocate of responsible broadcasting, research-based journalism, and objective analysis. Having had the honour of serving as captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, I hold the reputation and dignity of the country in the highest regard and would never intentionally act in a manner that could bring disrepute upon it. I endeavour to participate in public discourse in a manner that is fair, balanced, and constructive."

In response to his public apology, former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi came to his defence, but deleted the post after Mohsin Naqvi termed his comments "completely misplaced, ill-timed and factually incorrect".

"[Najam Sethi], your comments are completely misplaced, ill-timed, and factually incorrect," wrote Naqvi on X, accompanied by Sethi's now-deleted tweet.

The current PCB chairman further emphasised that the cricket board's action against Latif was not about silencing its criticism but instead about "addressing" the spread of false and defamatory claims.

"The PCB's action against Rashid Latif was never about silencing criticism, it was about addressing the deliberate spread of false and defamatory allegations. Our proceedings have remained fully within the law and focused solely on protecting the integrity of Pakistan cricket and its players," Naqvi explained.

He also stated that the PCB welcomed Latif's apology, reiterating that the board members are committed to "protecting" Pakistan cricket and its assets.

"Rashid Latif has apologised in his tweet today, clearly affirming the Board’s stance. We welcome his apology and offer a clean slate," Naqvi stated.

"We do not use any other means to silence those who criticise the Board. We protect Pakistan cricket and its assets."