AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon time to verify PML-N supremo's health condition

AGP send letter to Dr David Lawrence via Pakistani High Commission in London.

AGP informs Dr Lawrence about court orders.

Pakistan asks Dr Lawrence time between Feb 22 to March 13 to “verify” health condition of PML-N supremo.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan on Wednesday asked Dr David Lawrence, surgeon of Nawaz Sharif, to give time to Pakistani doctors between February 22 to March 13 to “verify or confirm” the health condition of the former prime minister.



The request was made by the AGP in a letter sent to the consultant cardiothoracic surgeon via the Pakistani High Commission in London.

The AGP, in the letter, has informed Dr Lawrence about the division bench’s order and permission granted to the PML-N supremo to travel to the United Kingdom. He has also provided him with the undertakings submitted by Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif to the court.

“Nawaz Sharif was granted one-time permission to travel abroad as an interim arrangement for four weeks and he was to return when certified by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan,” said the AGP.

AGP Khan informed Dr Lawrence that the court had granted the one-time permission based on the “periodical medical reports” submitted to the Lahore High Court under his signatures.

The government’s principal law officer acknowledged that the former prime minister was in an extremely critical condition when he had left the country. However, he noted the PML-N supremo’s condition “improved significantly” after he arrived in London.



However, he noted that the PML-N supremo was never hospitalised during his stay in London and his “political, social and other recreational activities” have continued uninterrupted, which he believes showed that Nawaz is “fit to travel back to Pakistan”.

“This position is reaffirmed by recent public statements made by his close relatives and associates,” the AGP added. He also added that the federal government had instructed his office to initiate “abuse of process and contempt of court” proceedings against the former premier.

The government’s top lawyer also informed Dr Lawrence that the Punjab government had formed a special medical board to examine his health condition.

AGP Khan told Dr Lawrence that the board had met on January 17 to examine the 29-page document submitted by him. However, he told the surgeon that the board in its meeting concluded that the documents “do not provide any information” about Nawaz’s current condition which is why they are not in a position to give an opinion.

In the letter, Dr Lawrence was also informed that Nawaz had submitted a medical “evaluation” done by Fayaz Shawl to the court. However, the report was not considered a medical report.

The AGP told Dr Lawrence that Nawaz is “primarily” under his care and since all his tests were done in the UK, the doctors wish to meet him to verify the health condition.

“In the light of the above and for enforcement of the undertakings and the order of the Court, the doctor(s), as nominated by the government, intend to meet you to verify/confirm about the health condition of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif,” said the letter.

The AGP has also asked Dr Lawrence that the doctors would need to examine all the relevant medical records of the former premier so the doctors can form a “medical opinion” about the Nawaz’s health status and his ability to travel back to Pakistan

“You are, therefore, requested to intimate and confirm to the High Commission of Pakistan at London or the Office of the Attorney-General for Pakistan, the date, time and venue when the doctor(s) can meet you and examine the medical record etc, of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. This meeting/examination of the medical records may be scheduled for a date of your convenience between February 22 to March 13, 2022. The intimation may be made four days before the desired date fixed by you,” said the letter.