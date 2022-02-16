 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Security forces kill six terrorists during Buleda IBO: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Security forces personnel ride on an army van. — AFP/File
Security forces personnel ride on an army van. — AFP/File

  • Six terrorists killed in heavy exchange of fire during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan.
  • Terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in Kech.
  • Cache of arms and ammunition also recovered from hideout.

BULEDA: Security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists during a heavy exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Buleda area of Balochistan, the Director-General of the Iner Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.

"Six terrorists killed by security forces in heavy exchange of fire during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan," tweeted the DG ISPR.

The spokesperson of the armed forces said that the terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in Kech.

The security forces had also recovered a "cache of arms and ammunition" from the terrorist hideout.

Related items

Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan

Last month, as many as 10 soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire at a security check post in Balochistan's Kech district.

The ISPR, in a statement, said the incident took place on the night between January 25 and 26, where one terrorist was killed and several others sustained injuries.

The security forces have apprehended three terrorists in follow up clearance operation, while they were still on the hunt for the perpetrators behind the incident.

"Armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the statement added.

More From Pakistan:

AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon time to verify PML-N supremo's health condition

AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon time to verify PML-N supremo's health condition
Islamabad court declares FIA raid at Mohsin Baig's home illegal

Islamabad court declares FIA raid at Mohsin Baig's home illegal
IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification
Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition: sources

Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition: sources

Shibli Faraz asks masses to use as little fuel as possible to avoid price hike

Shibli Faraz asks masses to use as little fuel as possible to avoid price hike
Bilawal demands restoration of student unions across country

Bilawal demands restoration of student unions across country
Islamabad police makes history by launching WhatsApp contact number

Islamabad police makes history by launching WhatsApp contact number
Watch: Why was there a hike in petrol price?

Watch: Why was there a hike in petrol price?
IHC reserves verdict on Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

IHC reserves verdict on Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

Journalist Mohsin Baig arrested from Islamabad

Journalist Mohsin Baig arrested from Islamabad
Ban on indoor weddings and dining extended in Karachi, Hyderabad

Ban on indoor weddings and dining extended in Karachi, Hyderabad

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 5% for first time in a month

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 5% for first time in a month

Latest

view all