Security forces kill six terrorists during Buleda IBO: ISPR

Six terrorists killed in heavy exchange of fire during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan.

Terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in Kech.

Cache of arms and ammunition also recovered from hideout.

BULEDA: Security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists during a heavy exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Buleda area of Balochistan, the Director-General of the Iner Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.



"Six terrorists killed by security forces in heavy exchange of fire during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan," tweeted the DG ISPR.

The spokesperson of the armed forces said that the terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in Kech.

The security forces had also recovered a "cache of arms and ammunition" from the terrorist hideout.

Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan

Last month, as many as 10 soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire at a security check post in Balochistan's Kech district.

The ISPR, in a statement, said the incident took place on the night between January 25 and 26, where one terrorist was killed and several others sustained injuries.

The security forces have apprehended three terrorists in follow up clearance operation, while they were still on the hunt for the perpetrators behind the incident.



"Armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the statement added.