 
sports
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza shares funny yet cute Instagram reel

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Sania Mirza. — Instagram
Sania Mirza. — Instagram 

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza once again shared a hilarious reel on Instagram with a funny filter to entertain her fans.

Apart from showcasing her tennis skills, Sania never fails to amaze her followers with her cute yet funny lip-syncing videos.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the player posted a video in which she could be seen lip-syncing, saying: “I love me."

She captioned the video as, "Self-love before any love," followed by a heart emoji. 

The video received more than 18,000 likes after it was posted and people showered the video with love. Take a look: 

"So sweet," said a user along with heart-eye emoji.

"Tennis queen," wrote another user.

One of the users commented: "MashaAllah very nice." 

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Instagram

More From Sports:

Twitter angry over Babar Azam being ‘scolded’ by Wasim Akram

Twitter angry over Babar Azam being ‘scolded’ by Wasim Akram
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head
IU vs PZ: Injury-hit United to battle with Yellow Storm in tonight's clash

IU vs PZ: Injury-hit United to battle with Yellow Storm in tonight's clash
PSL 2022: Wasim Akram gives clarification over Baba Azam 'scolding' scene

PSL 2022: Wasim Akram gives clarification over Baba Azam 'scolding' scene
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 17

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 17
PSL 7: Babar Azam's father comes to son's defence after Kings' 8th consecutive loss

PSL 7: Babar Azam's father comes to son's defence after Kings' 8th consecutive loss
Watch: Pakistani players start training ahead of Test series against Australia

Watch: Pakistani players start training ahead of Test series against Australia
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings make history, again

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings make history, again
PSL 2022: Erin Holland once again steals limelight in desi outfit

PSL 2022: Erin Holland once again steals limelight in desi outfit

Saqib Mahmood leaves PSL midway for national duty

Saqib Mahmood leaves PSL midway for national duty
PSL 2022: Asif Ali to lead Islamabad United in Shadab Khan's absence

PSL 2022: Asif Ali to lead Islamabad United in Shadab Khan's absence
PSL 7: Ahsan Ali available for Quetta Gladiators clash against Multan Sultans

PSL 7: Ahsan Ali available for Quetta Gladiators clash against Multan Sultans

Latest

view all