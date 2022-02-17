Sania Mirza shares funny yet cute Instagram reel

Sania Mirza. — Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza once again shared a hilarious reel on Instagram with a funny filter to entertain her fans.

Apart from showcasing her tennis skills, Sania never fails to amaze her followers with her cute yet funny lip-syncing videos.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the player posted a video in which she could be seen lip-syncing, saying: “I love me."



She captioned the video as, "Self-love before any love," followed by a heart emoji.

The video received more than 18,000 likes after it was posted and people showered the video with love. Take a look:

"So sweet," said a user along with heart-eye emoji.

"Tennis queen," wrote another user.

One of the users commented: "MashaAllah very nice."

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Instagram