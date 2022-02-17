Pakistan heading towards dictatorship under PM Imran Khan's leadership: Bilawal

Bilawal says “he would show public who stands with ‘selected’ govt and who stands with Parliament”.

"Every member of parliament would run a campaign to bring no-confidence motion against PTI-led govt," he says.

"We will show public who stands with them during economic crisis and democratic decline,” he adds.

LAHORE: With a no-confidence motion on the cards, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari once again criticised PM Imran Khan’s government, saying that "Pakistan is moving away from democracy and turning towards dictatorship under the leadership of Imran Khan," Geo News reported.

Talking to journalists on Thursday, Bilawal said that he would show the public "who stands with the selected government and who stands with the Parliament”.

He further said that every member of the Parliament would run a campaign to bring a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government.

“We will show the public who stands with them during the economic crisis and democratic decline” he added.

He went on to say that the Opposition is fighting against the system as the Parliament is going through the worst of times these days.

No-trust move is a risk that must be taken: Maryam Nawaz

Earlier today, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the Opposition's efforts to bring a no-trust movement to topple the incumbent government is a risk that must be taken.

"People are looking towards the Opposition [hoping] that someone raises their voice for them. The no-trust motion is a risk that must be taken," Maryam said holding a press conference in Islamabad.

She said that the people would hold the Opposition responsible if it doesn't respond to their concerns.

Continuing her criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said that the premier starts speaking ill of other countries whenever he visits a country.

"He ruins the [friendly] relations with another country on his way back to Pakistan," she said.

According to Maryam, Pakistan stands alone in the international community and not even its friends are willing to help.

"Imran Khan didn't only destroy the economy, but also the foreign policy [of Pakistan]. He went to China to ask for money but he couldn't even get that."

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv