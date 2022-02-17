 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's prediction about British throne may end up being correct

Princess Dianas prediction about British throne may end up being correct

Prince Charles has been asked to fulfil Princess Diana's wish to give up throne for their son Prince William amid ongoing police investigation into his charity over cash-for-honours allegations.

A known royal commentator Richard Eden renewed Princess Diana's prediction about the British throne as he tweeted about Harry's late mother's interview with Martin Bashir, where she suggested that Prince William would eventually become King instead of Prince Charles.

The expert tweeted: "In her interview with Martin Bashir on Panorama two years before she was killed, Princess #Diana suggested that Prince William would eventually become King instead of Prince Charles."

Eden's tweet comes amid reports that Prince Charles may be interrogated by Met police into his former aide Michael Fawcett.

He also shared his own thoughts, saying: "I wonder if her prediction will end up being correct?"

Princess Dianas prediction about British throne may end up being correct

The royal commentator made this comments on his Twitter account Wednesday after news crisis griped the royal family.

Richard said in a tweet: “I wonder if her prediction will end up being correct?”, to which a royal watcher said: “Poor form, Richard — are you suggesting Prince Charles’ life will be cut short ?? Or wishing upon it…”

Richard Eden replied: “No, of course not. I am suggesting that Prince Charles could abdicate in favour of William. As a royalist, I think this would be in the best long-term interests of the monarchy.”

Now royal fans are speculating about the future king of the British throne and some suggesting that Prince Charles may fulfil his ex wife princess Diana's wish by giving up the throne for his son Prince William.

