Friday Feb 18 2022
BTS’ J-Hope speaks out on his ‘overwhelming’ sadness: ‘I do have burdens’

Friday Feb 18, 2022

BTS’ J-Hope broke his silence over the sadness he’s faced since his debut in a heart-to-heart with Rolling Stone.

J-Hope began the admission by admitting to the outlet, “Things are really different from how it used to be. I just try to show who I really am. I think that’s the most comfortable for me. Everybody has, you know, different sides from what they show.”

“Of course, I do have a burden and a pressure as an artist. I just take them in for what they are. I just try to express that I’m going to overcome these difficulties.”

“If I express those things, I think that also gives me a sense of consolation as well. We have been communicating with our fans ever since we became artists, but now I think it’s become more natural and comfortable.”

“Before we tried to only show them the good side, the bright side of us. As my name is J-Hope, I only tried to show the bright side of our group and myself. But as the time passes by, one cannot feel the same way forever so I also felt other emotions.”

He concluded the admission on a happier and more hopeful note because from that point on, “I tried to express those emotions through music or dialogue, to express them in a very beautiful way.”

