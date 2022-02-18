 
Friday Feb 18 2022
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Mir Hamza's ball by ball over recap

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Karachi Kings bowler Mir Hamza. — PCB

LAHORE: Karachi Kings got the better of Lahore Qalandars Friday, allowing the Babar Azam-led side to finally end their winless streak and register a 22-run victory over their arch-rivals.

The crucial moment which led to the victory was Mir Hamza's last over, in which the Qalandars were just able to score six runs and lost two wickets.

Mir Hamza dismissed dangerman, David Wiese (31) and Harry Brook (26) in the 19th over.

Here's a ball-by-ball recap of the over:

18.1 — Mir Hamza to Harry Brook, OUT!

18.2 — Mir Hamza to David Wiese, SIX!

18.3 — Mir Hamza to David Wiese, OUT!

18.4 — Mir Hamza to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

18.5 — Mir Hamza to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

18.6 — Mir Hamza to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

