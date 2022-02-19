 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze break off their relationship

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze break off their relationship
Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze break off their relationship

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze have parted ways!

As reported by PEOPLE, the Driver's License singer and her music producer boyfriend have split only after seven months of dating.

"They've been over for a bit now," says the source. Neither Olivia nor Faze have confirmed their split but the singer did admit that she is a "lot happier" than she was while she wrote album Sour.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," she added. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it," she told PEOPLE in June.

More From Entertainment:

Rob Kardashian makes shocking move in Blac Chyna assault lawsuit care

Rob Kardashian makes shocking move in Blac Chyna assault lawsuit care
Chrissy Teigen shares a glimpse into the realities of mom life: ‘Why’d I do this’

Chrissy Teigen shares a glimpse into the realities of mom life: ‘Why’d I do this’
Elon Musk new mystery girlfriend finally revealed!

Elon Musk new mystery girlfriend finally revealed!
Jennifer Aniston 'Friends' salad winning hearts on internet! Here's the recipe

Jennifer Aniston 'Friends' salad winning hearts on internet! Here's the recipe
Priyanka Chopra pens emotional note for her late father on parents’ marriage anniversary

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional note for her late father on parents’ marriage anniversary
‘Too much photoshop!’ Nicole Kidman’s 'Vanity Fair' cover faces backlash

‘Too much photoshop!’ Nicole Kidman’s 'Vanity Fair' cover faces backlash
Shawn Mendes gives fans a peek into his upcoming project, drops post on IG

Shawn Mendes gives fans a peek into his upcoming project, drops post on IG
Sarah Ferguson steps out for first time since Prince Andrew reached settlement with Virginia Giuffre

Sarah Ferguson steps out for first time since Prince Andrew reached settlement with Virginia Giuffre
Kourtney Kardashian would 'love' to have 4th baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian would 'love' to have 4th baby with Travis Barker
Chrissy Teigen hints on surrogacy journey after losing baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen hints on surrogacy journey after losing baby Jack
Niall Horan suffers 'extreme' illness during flight

Niall Horan suffers 'extreme' illness during flight

Iconic Madonna dress and pre-Beatles drum kit go up for auction in California

Iconic Madonna dress and pre-Beatles drum kit go up for auction in California

Latest

view all