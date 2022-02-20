 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth kicks out Prince Andrew in ‘survival mode’: ‘Must hang on’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly put her foot down and officially decided on snubbing Prince Andrew from all celebratory events for her Platinum Jubilee.

While many experts speculated that there is no way Prince Andrew would be asked to miss the festivities, royal commentator Nigel Cawthorne thinks otherwise.

He believes that being heirs to the throne, it will only be Prince Charles and Prince William who will be called into the forefront.

During his interview with Express UK, “Given the important role of Charles and William, it is very unlikely that he will be seen anywhere during the celebrations.”

Plus, “They would be as many opportunities for the prince’s accusers to embarrass him and thereby undermine the festivities.”

Due to this, while “It must sadden the Queen but the Firm is in survival mode and she will put the monarchy first.”

More From Entertainment:

Idris Elba dishes on his dream to work with Adele post BRIT Awards

Idris Elba dishes on his dream to work with Adele post BRIT Awards
Nina Dobrev made Shaun enlist things to do amid retirement: spills the athlete

Nina Dobrev made Shaun enlist things to do amid retirement: spills the athlete
Former model Cheslie Kryst remembered at Memorial Service

Former model Cheslie Kryst remembered at Memorial Service
Dave Chappelle teases upcoming comedy specials post 'transphobic' show

Dave Chappelle teases upcoming comedy specials post 'transphobic' show
Prince Harry slammed for ‘American brash behavior’ in dealings with UK Home Office

Prince Harry slammed for ‘American brash behavior’ in dealings with UK Home Office
BTS' Jungkook’s 'Stay Alive' (Prod. Suga) makes history on UK’s Official Singles Chart

BTS' Jungkook’s 'Stay Alive' (Prod. Suga) makes history on UK’s Official Singles Chart
BTS’ J-Hope receives special birthday wish from Beyoncé

BTS’ J-Hope receives special birthday wish from Beyoncé
Alec Baldwin purchases farmhouse retreat in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ scandal

Alec Baldwin purchases farmhouse retreat in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ scandal
Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video

Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video
Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center

Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19
J-Hope reminisces over his mixtape ‘Hope World’: ‘Those were the days’

J-Hope reminisces over his mixtape ‘Hope World’: ‘Those were the days’

Latest

view all