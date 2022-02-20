Prince Harry slammed for ‘American brash behavior’ in dealings with UK Home Office

Prince Harry under fire for using an ‘American brand of rashness’ in his approach towards the UK Home Office.



This accusation has been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, in her interview with GB News.

She was also quoted telling the program, "What I wanted to say about this is I really feel like Harry and Meghan have inherited this American attitude.



"This 'our way or the highway' and this is a situation where Prince Harry... the people that are mentoring him and working with him throughout some of these issues."

"They are Americans, and they don't understand the proper way to communicate and they don't understand that element of respect."