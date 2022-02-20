 
sports
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Erin Holland enjoys 'colorful' Sunday in chic dress

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Erin Holland strikes a pose at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore — Twitter/@erinvholland
Aussie sports presenter Erin Holland is no stranger to flaunting her style on social media, and since she has come to Pakistan to become a part of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL), she has been making headlines owing to her incredible clothing collection.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old took to Twitter and gave a shout out to a local Pakistani designer brand for creating a multi-coloured striped midi dress for her.

She teamed the outfit with a pair of black strappy heels and opted for a belt to accentuate her slim waist. 

Erin wore her brunette tresses down and accessorised with a pair of sunglasses and a silver wristwatch.

"Local label LOVE today! #lulusar bringing the colour to my Sunday @thePSLt20 doubleheader," she wrote in the caption of the post and shared three snapshots from the photoshoot to her fans' delight. 

As usual, the photographs garnered significant traction on the microblogging website, amassing close to 5,000 likes and 90 retweets.

