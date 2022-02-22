 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Submarine cable damage disrupts internet speed across Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Internet cable Photo:File
Internet cable Photo:File

  • A cable cut has been reported in TW1 submarine cable system at about 6 PM on Monday, says PTCL
  • PTCL statement says the consortium is arranging adhoc bandwidth to minimise the impact.
  • IT says fault may result in degradation of internet services for users of Trans world bandwidth.

A cable cut in submarine cable system at a distance of almost 400 km off the coast of Pakistan is causing internet disruption across country, Geo News reported.

The TW1 cable system spans 1,300 km connecting Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and Oman.

TW1 cable system
TW1 cable system

According to the statement issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) internet services could cause disruption across Pakistan due to a cut reported in Trans World (TW1) submarine cable system.

A statement from PTCL said that, “a cable cut has been reported in Trans World (TW1) submarine cable system at about 6 PM on Monday, this fault has caused an outage of international bandwidth and may result in degradation of internet services for users of Trans world bandwidth.”

Statement issued by PTCL in this regard further stated that is arranging adhoc bandwidth in order to minimise the impact.

“The consortium is arranging adhoc bandwidth to minimise the impact. Efforts are going on to ascertain exact location of the fault and expected restoration time,” it added.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan reaffirms support for Ukraine ahead of PM Imran's Russia visit

Pakistan reaffirms support for Ukraine ahead of PM Imran's Russia visit
Daily COVID-19 case count in Pakistan under 1,000 for first time in 1.5 months

Daily COVID-19 case count in Pakistan under 1,000 for first time in 1.5 months
No-trust motion: Asif Zardari assures Fazlur Rehman of complete support

No-trust motion: Asif Zardari assures Fazlur Rehman of complete support

Soldier embraces martyrdom during clearance operation in Balochistan

Soldier embraces martyrdom during clearance operation in Balochistan
Murad Saeed to take legal action against Reham Khan: sources

Murad Saeed to take legal action against Reham Khan: sources

PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day Russia visit from Feb 23

PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day Russia visit from Feb 23
Information minister toying with media fraternity: Joint Action Committee

Information minister toying with media fraternity: Joint Action Committee

Pakistan-Australia armed forces discuss global, regional security

Pakistan-Australia armed forces discuss global, regional security
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah orders e-tagging of habitual criminals

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah orders e-tagging of habitual criminals
People previously against no-trust motion are now with us: Bilawal

People previously against no-trust motion are now with us: Bilawal

Pakistan eyeing $50bn IT exports in next few years: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan eyeing $50bn IT exports in next few years: PM Imran Khan
Tareen group will always support PTI: spokesperson

Tareen group will always support PTI: spokesperson

Latest

view all