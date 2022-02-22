Submarine cable damage disrupts internet speed across Pakistan

Internet cable Photo:File

A cable cut in submarine cable system at a distance of almost 400 km off the coast of Pakistan is causing internet disruption across country, Geo News reported.



The TW1 cable system spans 1,300 km connecting Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and Oman.

According to the statement issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) internet services could cause disruption across Pakistan due to a cut reported in Trans World (TW1) submarine cable system.

A statement from PTCL said that, “a cable cut has been reported in Trans World (TW1) submarine cable system at about 6 PM on Monday, this fault has caused an outage of international bandwidth and may result in degradation of internet services for users of Trans world bandwidth.”

Statement issued by PTCL in this regard further stated that is arranging adhoc bandwidth in order to minimise the impact.

“The consortium is arranging adhoc bandwidth to minimise the impact. Efforts are going on to ascertain exact location of the fault and expected restoration time,” it added.