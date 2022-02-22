Pak vs Aus: Australia announces ODI, T20 squad for Pakistan tour

Photo –File/AFP

This is Australia's first tour of Pakistan since November, 1998.

Aaron Finch to lead white ball squad against Pakistan.

David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc and Glenn Maxwell will not be part of squad.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced a 16-member a squad for its much-awaited One Day International (ODI) and Twenty 20 International Pakistan tour that is scheduled for March.



According to the statement issued by Cricket Australia, batter Aaron Finch will lead the squad, while David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc and Glenn Maxwell will not be part of the squad.

Pat Cummins, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood will be available for the test series against Pakistan that is going to start from March 3.

Australia's ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Australia to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

The PCB had earlier announced the details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since November, 1998. The tour will take place in March and April 2022 and will include three Tests, three One-day internationals, and one Twenty20 international.

Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March) will host the Tests, while Lahore will host the four white-ball matches from 29 March to 5 April.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition from which the top seven teams and hosts India will qualify directly for the 2023 event.

Australia announce test squad for upcoming Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia had already announced an 18-member test squad for the much-awaited Pakistan tour in almost 24 years on Tuesday, starting on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

According to the statement issued by Cricket Australia, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Swepson are part of an 18-member squad, adding that spinner Ashton Agar's name is the only addition from the extended group of players that won the Ashes series against England.

The Australia Test squad included: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

PCB announces Test squad for Australia series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also announced its Test squad comprising 16 players and five reserves for the upcoming home series against Australia.

"Pakistan cricket selectors announced 16 players and five reserves for the three Tests against Australia, which will be played in Rawalpindi (4-8 March), Karachi (12-16 March) and Lahore (21-25 March)," a statement issued by the PCB said.

According to PCB, three changes have been made to the national Test squad after the Bangladesh tour.

