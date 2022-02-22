 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Aaron Rodgers slams Shailene Woodley split rumours: 'I love you'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Aaron Rodgers slams Shailene Woodley split rumours: I love you
Aaron Rodgers slams Shailene Woodley split rumours: 'I love you'

Aaron Rodgers is seemingly clapping back at rumours of his breakup with Shailene Woodley.

The NFL star turned to his Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos in a gratitude-filled post.

"Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he began while attaching pictures from the football field.

However, one photo that captured fan attention was of Woodley's resting on his shoulder as the couple seemed blissful.

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you,"

The post comes after Rodgers made headlines for being a 'difficult man' separating from the Divergent star.

“They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount,” the insider said, adding, “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them," an insider told the media.

More From Entertainment:

From apologizing to denial, Ali Noor responds to harassment allegations

From apologizing to denial, Ali Noor responds to harassment allegations
Cristiano Ronaldo maintains 'most followed man on earth' title with 400M on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo maintains 'most followed man on earth' title with 400M on Instagram
Kim Kardashian 'connecting' with Kar-Jenner sisters amid Kanye West drama

Kim Kardashian 'connecting' with Kar-Jenner sisters amid Kanye West drama
Britney Spears to make startling revelations in $15m bombshell memoir

Britney Spears to make startling revelations in $15m bombshell memoir
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making blunder in struggle to 'prove power'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making blunder in struggle to 'prove power'
Royal watchers in fury as Queen continues with 'light work' amid covid-19 diagnosis

Royal watchers in fury as Queen continues with 'light work' amid covid-19 diagnosis
Prince Harry to expose Prince Charles, Prince Diana's marriage in bombshell book

Prince Harry to expose Prince Charles, Prince Diana's marriage in bombshell book
Kourtney's ex Scott Disick has feelings for Khloe Kardashian, compares her to Marilyn Monroe

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick has feelings for Khloe Kardashian, compares her to Marilyn Monroe
Prince Harry and Andrew face new social media campaign

Prince Harry and Andrew face new social media campaign
Royal charity, partnered with Prince Harry, spends 98 percent donors' money in staff costs: report

Royal charity, partnered with Prince Harry, spends 98 percent donors' money in staff costs: report
BTS' Jimin dishes on his 2-hour virtual workout with V

BTS' Jimin dishes on his 2-hour virtual workout with V
The Queen receives good news amid battle with COVID-19

The Queen receives good news amid battle with COVID-19

Latest

view all