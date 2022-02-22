Pak vs Aus: Pakistan likely to change Test squad for Australia series, say sources

Pakistan Test squad greeting Aussie players after an innings. Photo: DNA India

Sources say decision regarding Muhammad Nawaz's replacement to be made in a couple of days.

Say Nawaz's fractured foot would take time to heal.

Say Naseem Shah's name being considered for inclusion in reserve squad.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to make changes in the Test squad for upcoming home series against Australia, scheduled to take place in March, sources within the sport's governing body told Geo News on Tuesday.



Sources privy to the matter said that the decision regarding Test player Muhammad Nawaz's replacement will be made in a couple of days.

It may be recalled that Nawaz was dropped from the ongoing Pakistan Super League by Quetta Gladiators due to an injury.

Sources said that Nawaz suffered a fracture in his foot and would need time to recover.



Moreover, the team management is also concerned about bowler Hassan Ali's form and fitness.

They also shared that pacer Naseem Shah's name is being considered for inclusion in the reserve squad for the Australia series.

The PCB had announced its Test squad comprising 16 players and five reserves for the most anticipated series against Australia, starting March 4.

Test squad

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab)

Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab)

Azhar Ali (Central Punjab)

Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab)

Fawad Alam (Sindh)

Haris Rauf (Northern)

Hasan Ali (Central Punjab)

Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan)

Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)

Nauman Ali (Northern)

Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Saud Shakeel (Sindh)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Shan Masood (Balochistan)

Zahid Mahmood (Sindh)

Reserves

Kamran Ghulam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab)

Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh)

Yasir Shah (Balochistan)

Australia to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

The PCB had earlier announced the details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since November, 1998. The tour will take place in March and April 2022 and will include three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and one Twenty20 International.

Karachi (March 3-7), Rawalpindi (March 12-16), and Lahore (March 21-25) will host the Tests, while Lahore will host the four white-ball matches from March 29 to April 5.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition from which the top seven teams and hosts India will qualify directly for the 2023 event.