PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to lock horns in first play-off match tomorrow

With the end of the 30 exciting league stage matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, the action has moved towards the business end of this year's event as four teams are set to battle each other in three play-off games which will be played from March 23-25 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Wednesday's qualifier match will see Multan Sultans locking horns with Lahore Qalandars and the winner will progress to the final, while the losing team will get one chance in the eliminator two.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United in eliminator one on February 24th.

Eliminator two on February 25th will see the loser of qualifier one and winner of eliminator one competing against each other. The victorious team will go through the final.

Multan, who are also the defending champions, will be brimming with confidence as they'd lock horns with Lahore Qalandars on the back of winning nine out of ten matches in the league stage.

Multan have got every base covered as their leggie Imran Tahir has picked 16 wickets, while left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah has 15 wickets, and pacer Shahnawaz Dahani 13.

On the other hand, Lahore will be without their main bowler Rashid Khan who took 13 wickets before he left early for national duty. But still, they have enough fire in both the departments which could help them topple Multan.

In terms of batting, Fakhar Zaman has been on fire in this year's PSL as he has notched up 521 runs, Kamran Ghulam 234, Mohammad Hafeez 226, Harry Brook 208, and Abdullah Shafique 180 runs.

And in terms of bowling, their pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 15 wickets, youngster Zaman Khan 14, and Haris Rauf 13 wickets.

In the two league stage matches, both teams have won one match against each other.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be locking horns in the eliminator-two. Zalmi, who won a thrilling match against Lahore in the Super Over, have won six matches out of ten in the league stages and ended up in the third spot with 12 points. While the injury-hit United have won four matches out of ten.

United's line-up has only one in-form batter, Azam Khan, who has notched 228 runs, while there are still question marks on the availability of Shadab Khan.