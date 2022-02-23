 
sports
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Sports Desk

Shahid Afridi praises PCB for inducting legendary pacer Wasim Akram into Hall of Fame

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Wasim Akram (Left) and Shahid Afridi. Photo: Twitter
Wasim Akram (Left) and Shahid Afridi. Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for inducing the fast bowling great Wasim Akram into its Hall of Fame and said ''he owes much of his success to Wasim.'' 

It should be noted that Wasim, in his illustrious career, took 414 wickets in Test matches and 502 scalps in ODIs. He was also instrumental in Pakistan's 1992 World Cup triumph as he took three wickets in the final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Meanwhile, after Wasim was given the award, Afridi took to his official Twitter handle and praised him.

"This is an incredible recognition and award for an incredible legend. Wasim Akram was one of my heroes and it was an honour playing with him. I owe so much of my success as a cricketer to Wasim Bhai. Good job PCB in recognising the services of an all-time great," the tweet read. 

Wasim after receiving the award said: "I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the Pakistan Cricket Board for launching this initiative to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers."

