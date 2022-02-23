 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Web Desk

Vikings: Lagertha actress says she stands by Ukraine

Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Vikings: Lagertha actress says she stands by Ukraine

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Tuesday expressed her support for Ukraine amid reports that Russian is likely to invade country of her origin.

Taking to Instagram,  Winnick shared her picture with caption, "Stand by Ukraine."

The actress rose to global fame for her role in hit TV series "Vikings".

She starred in "Vikings" as Lagertha, the wife of Ragnar.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Russian banks and the country’s wealthy elite after what he said was Moscow’s launching of an invasion against Ukraine.

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Biden said in a televised speech at the White House.

Biden stressed that the measures were only a “first tranche” in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin “carving out a big chunk of Ukraine.”

