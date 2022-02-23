 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Kim Kardashian spends huge amount on having her cars sprayed ghost grey

Kim Kardashian has splashed more than $100,000 to change the look of her luxury cars.

The 41-year-old star has customised a Lamborghini, Rolls Royce and a Maybach - which she has had sprayed ghost grey to match her house paint.

The paint job was reportedly done by a famous auto shop in Los Angeles, who claimed the colour is a 'very specific Rolls-Royce grey'.

Kim's each car took around a month to complete because each part of the car has to be taken apart in order to be sprayed.

Fans have made funny speculations about Kanye West's estranged wife's  move to modify her cars, with one tweeted: 'she wants to change everything she liked in the past.'

While, Kim Kardashian spoke about her customised cars in a new video for Vogue where she discusses the 'objects of her affection' in her Hidden Hills home: 'I've always been a car girl, I love cars, and I really wanted something different. I wanted my cars to blend in with my house which is grey. So I did all grey cars, instead of my typical matte silver, which I used to do.'

