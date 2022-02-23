PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League has it spot on, says Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan — Twitter

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has heaped praise on Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that the PSL has got it all right as the tournament has high-quality players and its duration is better than other events worldwide.

The former batter compared the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) marquee event to other tournaments and said that "it leaves you wanting a little bit more at the end".

"The Pakistan Super league has it spot on … high-quality players … fewer games than other tournaments making it a few weeks shorter," Vaughan tweeted.

"It leaves you wanting a little bit more at the end … Other tournaments don't," he added.

After 30 exciting encounters in the league stage of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the tournament is now entering its climax.

Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier tonight (Wednesday) at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, while Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator of the tournament.