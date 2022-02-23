 
sports
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League has it spot on, says Michael Vaughan

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Michael Vaughan — Twitter
Michael Vaughan — Twitter

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has heaped praise on Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that the PSL has got it all right as the tournament has high-quality players and its duration is better than other events worldwide.

Vaughan praised the PSL for the high-quality players and the duration of the tournament, which makes it better than other tournaments.

The former batter compared the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) marquee event to other tournaments and said that "it leaves you wanting a little bit more at the end".

"The Pakistan Super league has it spot on … high-quality players … fewer games than other tournaments making it a few weeks shorter," Vaughan tweeted.

"It leaves you wanting a little bit more at the end … Other tournaments don't," he added.

After 30 exciting encounters in the league stage of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the tournament is now entering its climax.

Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier tonight (Wednesday) at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, while Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator of the tournament.

More From Sports:

Nawaz ruled out as PCB announces updated Test squad for Australia series

Nawaz ruled out as PCB announces updated Test squad for Australia series
PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates
Alex Hales returns to PSL after withdrawal

Alex Hales returns to PSL after withdrawal

Aussies watching PSL matches to understand Pakistan's game: Australia's interim coach

Aussies watching PSL matches to understand Pakistan's game: Australia's interim coach
PSL 2022: Will Shadab Khan return to field for United vs Zalmi match tomorrow?

PSL 2022: Will Shadab Khan return to field for United vs Zalmi match tomorrow?
MS vs LQ: High-flying Qalandars up against defending champions Sultans in qualifier today

MS vs LQ: High-flying Qalandars up against defending champions Sultans in qualifier today
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 23

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 23
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans' Tim David tests positive for COVID-19, say sources

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans' Tim David tests positive for COVID-19, say sources
Shahid Afridi praises PCB for inducting legendary pacer Wasim Akram into Hall of Fame

Shahid Afridi praises PCB for inducting legendary pacer Wasim Akram into Hall of Fame

Khachanov supports Djokovic after setting up Dubai encounter

Khachanov supports Djokovic after setting up Dubai encounter
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to lock horns in first play-off match tomorrow

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to lock horns in first play-off match tomorrow
Erin Holland poses in vibrant yellow dress

Erin Holland poses in vibrant yellow dress

Latest

view all