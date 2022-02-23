 
sports
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL 7: PCB updates health and safety protocols for playoffs

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Multan Sultans team celebrating after taking aw wicket — PCB
The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) health and safety protocols have been revised ahead of the play-offs of the seventh edition of the PSL.

In line with the prevalent NCOC regulations and the current COVID-19 positivity trend in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised the protocols.

The PCB has reduced the isolation period of asymptomatic cases from seven to five days.

According to the PCB, a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) will be required to exit the isolation.

After 30 exciting encounters in the league stage of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the tournament is now entering its climax.

Defending champions Multan Sultans are taking on Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier tonight (Wednesday) at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, while Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator of the tournament.

