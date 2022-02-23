NAB directs DC Lahore to sell former finance minister Ishaq Dar's house

NAB directs DC Lahore to sell Ishaq Dar’s four Kanal house located in Gulberg.

Accountability court had declared Dar as an absconder in a corruption reference in December 2017.

Court had also ordered to confiscate Dar's property.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday issued a letter to the deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore to sell former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s house.

NAB has officially issued the instructions to sell Dar’s four Kanal house located in Gulberg area of Lahore which costs around Rs25 million.

It may be recalled that a Lahore’s accountability court had declared Dar an absconder in a corruption reference in December 2017 by NAB.

The court had also ordered to confiscate the former finance minister’s property. However, Dar’s wife, Tabassum, had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the decision.

The petitioner’s advocate had pleaded that the house belongs to Dar’s wife as it was given to her on February 14, 1989 and that the accountability court issued an order without investigating the matter. However, the plea was rejected by the IHC.

