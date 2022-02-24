United's Shadab Khan likely to play today against Zalmi: sources

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan. — PCB/File

LAHORE: Islamabad United may get a major boost ahead of today’s do or die clash against Peshawar Zalmi after reports of skipper Shadab Khan’s recovery.



According to sources, Shadab will be available for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eliminator 1.

The all-rounder stayed out of the field during the last two matches against Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans — and the team lost both matches.

The 23-year-old had picked up a groin injury in the game against Karachi Kings on February 14.

Meanwhile, sources said that Hasan Ali’s MRI report is also clear; however, he along with Faheem Ashraf will undergo a fitness test before the match. Their availability for selection will depend on the fitness test.

Sources further said that Alex Hales — who returned to the PSL after sudden withdrawal from the tournament — and Will Jacks will also be available for selection tonight.

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, who finished at the third and fourth spot on the points table, respectively, will be up against each other in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

If Islamabad loses the match against Zalmi today, they will be out of the tournament; however, if they defeat Yellow Storm, they will then take on the losing side from the Qualifier — Lahore Qalandars.