Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Alex Hales returns to PSL after withdrawal

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Islamabad United opening batter Alex Hales. — PCB/File

Islamabad United's opening batter Alex Hales on Wednesday returned to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after sudden withdrawal from the tournament.

According to reports, Hales will be available for selection for tomorrow's eliminator match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Hales had tested positive at the end of the Big Bash League hence, per rules, he does not need to complete his three-day quarantine.

English cricketer had last week announced his decision to withdraw from the PSL due to personal reasons.

However, sources privy to the matter had told Geo News that Hales pulled out of PSL due to bubble fatigue.

Read more: Twitterati claim Alex Hales ditched PSL for IPL

The availability of Hales will give a major boost to the United as the team has been facing fitness issues.

Hales played seven games for Islamabad United this season and scored 255 runs at an average of 42.50, smashing two half-centuries.

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, who finished at the third and fourth spot on the points table, respectively, will be up against each other in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 24.

Read more: Will Shadab Khan return to field for United vs Zalmi match tomorrow?

If Islamabad loses the match against Zalmi tomorrow they will be out of the tournament; however, if they defeat Yellow Storm, they will then take on the losing side from the Qualifier — Multan Sultans or Lahore Qalandars.

