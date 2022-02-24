Erin Holland posts selfie while sporting a pout

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Instagram/@erinvholland

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland is well-known for sharing looks on Instagram. Following her picture sharing ritual, Holland once again posted a selfie in which she could be seen sporting a pout.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie. In the picture, Erin could be seen wearing a simple pastel-coloured ribbed shirt.

The model shared a picture while sporting a pout and wearing nude-coloured lipstick. She let her beachy waves down and parted them from the middle to complete the simple yet elegant look.

The picture garnered more than 8,000 likes after going live and people started showering the picture with love and compliments. Take a look:

"Beautiful face nice lipstick and gorgeous lovely girl and skin," wrote a user.

"Very gorgeous," another person commented.

"Looking so beautiful and stunning lady ever seen," one of the netizens wrote.