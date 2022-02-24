 
sports
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Erin Holland posts selfie while sporting a pout

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Instagram/@erinvholland
Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Instagram/@erinvholland

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland is well-known for sharing looks on Instagram. Following her picture sharing ritual, Holland once again posted a selfie in which she could be seen sporting a pout. 

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie. In the picture, Erin could be seen wearing a simple pastel-coloured ribbed shirt. 

The model shared a picture while sporting a pout and wearing nude-coloured lipstick. She let her beachy waves down and parted them from the middle to complete the simple yet elegant look. 

The picture garnered more than 8,000 likes after going live and people started showering the picture with love and compliments. Take a look: 

"Beautiful face nice lipstick and gorgeous lovely girl and skin," wrote a user.

"Very gorgeous," another person commented.

"Looking so beautiful and stunning lady ever seen," one of the netizens wrote.

More From Sports:

Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock

Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock
PSL 7: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas look gorgeous as they dress up for Eliminator 1

PSL 7: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas look gorgeous as they dress up for Eliminator 1
PSL 2022: Islamabad United keep final hopes alive after eliminating Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2022: Islamabad United keep final hopes alive after eliminating Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2022: Alex Hales, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan likely to play first eliminator tonight

PSL 2022: Alex Hales, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan likely to play first eliminator tonight
United's Shadab Khan likely to play today against Zalmi: sources

United's Shadab Khan likely to play today against Zalmi: sources
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 24

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 24
IU vs PZ: United get Alex Hales boost ahead of clash against COVID-hit Zalmi today

IU vs PZ: United get Alex Hales boost ahead of clash against COVID-hit Zalmi today
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi 'pleased to see' Shahnawaz Dahani deliver for Multan Sultans

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi 'pleased to see' Shahnawaz Dahani deliver for Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman makes new PSL record

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman makes new PSL record
Can you guess which 'greatest all-rounder' is missing from this photo?

Can you guess which 'greatest all-rounder' is missing from this photo?
PSL 7: PCB updates health and safety protocols for playoffs

PSL 7: PCB updates health and safety protocols for playoffs
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Hafeez completes 200 wickets in T20s

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Hafeez completes 200 wickets in T20s

Latest

view all