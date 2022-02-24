Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible"

Jaden Smith has broken his silence by shutting down rumours of his death that took internet by storm on Wednesday morning.

The Karate Kid star took to Twitter to react to bizarre social media hoax as netizens claimed that he had died in an car crash.

The 23-year-old turned down the speculations by simple tweeting, “Invisible.”

Earlier, fans expressed their worries and concerns over the claims. Some users even started extending their condolences to Will Smith.

The Life In A Year star previously sparked massive concerns among his well-wishers for seemingly losing weight rapidly.

“I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” he talked being thoughtful of his health with fans during his appearance on Red Table Talk.

“That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body,” he detailed his weight gain journey.