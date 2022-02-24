PSL 7: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas look gorgeous as they dress up for Eliminator 1

Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas poses with her Aussie counterpart, Erin Holland, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the Eliminator 1 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. — Instagram/erinvholland

Aussie sports presenter Erin Holland on Thursday took to her Instagram page and posted a set of new photographs in which she could be seen posing alongside her Pakistani counterpart, Zainab Abbas.

In the latest photographs, Erin could be seen rocking a gorgeous white shalwar kameez which boasted intricate blue embroidery. She teamed the outfit with a long blue dupatta and completed her look with a pair of white strappy heels.

In terms of her aesthetics, Erin, per usual, opted for a full face of makeup and wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls.



On the other hand, Zainab chose to wear a simple, bottle-green embroidered shirt which she paired with flared trousers. She applied a dark red lip colour and wore her hair down to pull off a very elegant look.

Within less than 10 minutes of having been posted, Erin's post garnered more than 3,200 likes and several comments in which users showered her with compliments.

“You look beautiful,” one of the users commented.

“Gorgeous,” another follower chimed in along with a heart-eyed emoji.

“So wonderful,” a third admirer remarked.