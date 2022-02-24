 
sports
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 7: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas look gorgeous as they dress up for Eliminator 1

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas poses with her Aussie counterpart, Erin Holland, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the Eliminator 1 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. — Instagram/erinvholland
Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas poses with her Aussie counterpart, Erin Holland, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the Eliminator 1 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. — Instagram/erinvholland

Aussie sports presenter Erin Holland on Thursday took to her Instagram page and posted a set of new photographs in which she could be seen posing alongside her Pakistani counterpart, Zainab Abbas.

In the latest photographs, Erin could be seen rocking a gorgeous white shalwar kameez which boasted intricate blue embroidery. She teamed the outfit with a long blue dupatta and completed her look with a pair of white strappy heels.

In terms of her aesthetics, Erin, per usual, opted for a full face of makeup and wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls.

On the other hand, Zainab chose to wear a simple, bottle-green embroidered shirt which she paired with flared trousers. She applied a dark red lip colour and wore her hair down to pull off a very elegant look.

Within less than 10 minutes of having been posted, Erin's post garnered more than 3,200 likes and several comments in which users showered her with compliments.

“You look beautiful,” one of the users commented.

“Gorgeous,” another follower chimed in along with a heart-eyed emoji.

“So wonderful,” a third admirer remarked.

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Alex Hales, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan likely to play first eliminator tonight

PSL 2022: Alex Hales, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan likely to play first eliminator tonight
United's Shadab Khan likely to play today against Zalmi: sources

United's Shadab Khan likely to play today against Zalmi: sources
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 24

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 24
IU vs PZ: United get Alex Hales boost ahead of clash against COVID-hit Zalmi today

IU vs PZ: United get Alex Hales boost ahead of clash against COVID-hit Zalmi today
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi 'pleased to see' Shahnawaz Dahani deliver for Multan Sultans

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi 'pleased to see' Shahnawaz Dahani deliver for Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman makes new PSL record

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman makes new PSL record
Can you guess which 'greatest all-rounder' is missing from this photo?

Can you guess which 'greatest all-rounder' is missing from this photo?
PSL 7: PCB updates health and safety protocols for playoffs

PSL 7: PCB updates health and safety protocols for playoffs
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Hafeez completes 200 wickets in T20s

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Hafeez completes 200 wickets in T20s
PSL 2022: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas go glam for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans' qualifier

PSL 2022: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas go glam for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans' qualifier
Nawaz ruled out as PCB announces updated Test squad for Australia series

Nawaz ruled out as PCB announces updated Test squad for Australia series

Latest

view all