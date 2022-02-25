In a first, Pakistan Army promotes Hindu officer to rank of lieutenant colonel

Lieutenant Colonel Kumar. — PTV

In a first, Pakistan Army has promoted a Hindu officer to the rank of lieutenant colonel, state television PTV reported Friday.

“Kumar is the first Hindu officer to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Pakistan Army,” the PTV said in a tweet.

Soon after the tweet, multiple users on Twitter lauded Lt Col Kumar for becoming the first Hindu officer to reach the rank.

Here's a look at the reaction:

Political analyst Shama Junejo congratulated Lt Col Kumar and said she wished to see him become a general.

"History in the making"

"Jinnah's Pakistan"



