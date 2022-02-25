 
pakistan
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

In a first, Pakistan Army promotes Hindu officer to rank of lieutenant colonel

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Lieutenant Colonel Kumar. — PTV
Lieutenant Colonel Kumar. — PTV 

In a first, Pakistan Army has promoted a Hindu officer to the rank of lieutenant colonel, state television PTV reported Friday.

“Kumar is the first Hindu officer to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Pakistan Army,” the PTV said in a tweet.

Soon after the tweet, multiple users on Twitter lauded Lt Col Kumar for becoming the first Hindu officer to reach the rank. 

Here's a look at the reaction: 

Political analyst Shama Junejo congratulated Lt Col Kumar and said she wished to see him become a general.

"History in the making" 

"Jinnah's Pakistan"


More From Pakistan:

PML-Q demands Punjab CM's seat from Opposition in return for supporting no-trust move

PML-Q demands Punjab CM's seat from Opposition in return for supporting no-trust move
NAB-Niazi nexus deteriorated country's economic situation: Shahbaz

NAB-Niazi nexus deteriorated country's economic situation: Shahbaz
Pakistani students demand safe exit from Ukraine amid Russia conflict

Pakistani students demand safe exit from Ukraine amid Russia conflict
Sheikh Rasheed cautions allies against ditching PM Imran Khan

Sheikh Rasheed cautions allies against ditching PM Imran Khan
PM's visit to Russia went ahead after thorough deliberations: FM Qureshi

PM's visit to Russia went ahead after thorough deliberations: FM Qureshi
Using a surname 'does not make Bilawal a Bhutto': Ali Zaidi

Using a surname 'does not make Bilawal a Bhutto': Ali Zaidi

Treating depression – It's ok to not be ok

Treating depression – It's ok to not be ok
IHC CJ declares PECA law 'draconian in nature'

IHC CJ declares PECA law 'draconian in nature'
Islamabad traffic plan for Australia series, Pakistan Day celebrations reviewed

Islamabad traffic plan for Australia series, Pakistan Day celebrations reviewed
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio continues to decline

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio continues to decline
Govt working to ensure safety of all Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

Govt working to ensure safety of all Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador
Pakistan's current account gap widens to historic high of $2.6bn

Pakistan's current account gap widens to historic high of $2.6bn

Latest

view all