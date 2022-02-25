 
Friday Feb 25 2022
'Make it worth their stare:' Babar Azam's classy look takes internet by storm

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam took to Twitter on Friday and shared a new classy picture in which he could be seen rocking a suit. 

The 27-year-old wore a slate-blue suit with a sky-blue shirt and black moccasins. "Make it worth their stare," Babar captioned the picture. 

To strike a pose for the picture, Babar sat atop a stool and posed against a white background. 

The picture received more than 31,000 likes in just four hours after it was posted. Soon afterwards, people started pouring in love and comments under the post. Take a look: 

One of the users called him "my lion".


