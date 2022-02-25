'Make it worth their stare:' Babar Azam's classy look takes internet by storm

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam took to Twitter on Friday and shared a new classy picture in which he could be seen rocking a suit.

The 27-year-old wore a slate-blue suit with a sky-blue shirt and black moccasins. "Make it worth their stare," Babar captioned the picture.

To strike a pose for the picture, Babar sat atop a stool and posed against a white background.

The picture received more than 31,000 likes in just four hours after it was posted. Soon afterwards, people started pouring in love and comments under the post. Take a look:

One of the users called him "my lion".



