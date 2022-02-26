Pervaiz Elahi cannot be PML-N's priority for CM Punjab slot: Mohammad Zubair

“Discussing the option of handing over CM Punjab slot to PML-Q, doesn’t mean that PML-N leadership has decided on this,” says Mohammad Zubair



LAHORE: Expressing concerns over the proposal of PPP and JUI-F, PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair has said that Pervaiz Elahi cannot be the priority of his party for Punjab’s chief minister slot.



Two days earlier, the PPP and JUI-F had put up an option to offer Punjab's chief ministership to PTI's close aide PML-Q on the table before PML-N in a bid to move a no-confidence motion successfully against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

PML-Q had put forth a condition saying that they would stand beside the Opposition in Punjab and Centre for the no-confidence motion if CM Punjab's portfolio is offered to Pervaiz Elahi.

Talking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay saath, Nawaz Sharif's spokesperson Mohammad Zubair said that, it could not be our priority to hand over the CM seat to Pervaiz Elahi, adding that, “still there are many things that yet to be agreed upon."



“Discussing the option of handing over CM Punjab portfolio to Pervaiz Elahi, doesn’t mean that the PML-N leadership has decided on this,” he said. The former governor Sindh went on to say that PML-N and other opposition parties are united on one point and that is the ouster of PM Imran Khan.

“Ousting the incumbent government is in the interest of the country and we [opposition] parties are completely agreed on it,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding Maryam Nawaz's absence from the Opposition party's meeting, he said that Maryam Nawaz has been a part of all the meetings since day first as she is looking every matter behind the scene.

“She was taken on board in every meeting of Opposition and plays a key role in decision making while she is giving her input as well,” he added.

“Nawaz Sharif is overseeing the complete process as his decision is final and that is important,” he concluded.