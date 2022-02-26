'We must stay united and in touch,' Jahangir Tareen's message to like-minded MPs

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. — Twitter/File

PTI's disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen has sent a message to like-minded lawmakers before embarking on his visit to London for a medical check-up, saying that they must remain "united and in touch," Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, Tareen spent a week in a private hospital in Lahore for medical treatment.

Furthermore, sources said that the PTI leader would spend a week in London.



"I'm going for a medical checkup [but] we must stay united and in touch," said Tareen's told lawmakers who have been sympathetic to him.

Shahbaz sends his best wishes to Tareen

On the other hand, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said that Jahangir Tareen's illness is a cause of concern, and asked the nation to pray for a rapid recovery for all who are unwell, especially Jahangir Tareen.

Shahbaz Sharif said, "I pray for relief for Jahangir Tareen's family in this difficult time."

Tareen Group's meeting with Shahbaz Sharif

Earlier, amid reports of increasing links of Opposition parties with the ruling PTI's allies and disgruntled Jahangir Khan Tareen group, PTI leader Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan had confirmed the meeting of Shahbaz and Tareen.

Speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan, Chohan had said that Tareen fulfilled his duties as PTI's general secretary very well.

However, he revealed that the estranged PTI leader met with Shehbaz, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, at former MNA Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood's residence.

During the programme, Chohan also advised Tareen, who is PM Imran Khan's former confidante, to never trust the Sharif family.

"Jahangir Tareen can never get good from the Sharif family," he said.