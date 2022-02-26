 
Saturday Feb 26 2022
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Major boost for Lahore Qalandars as Rashid Khan likely to play in PSL final

Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Lahore Qalandars’ star player Rashid Khan. Photo: file
Lahore Qalandars’ star player Rashid Khan. Photo: file  

LAHORE: In a major development, Lahore Qalandars’ star player Rashid Khan would be available for his team in the final of the Pakistan Super League, sources told Geo News Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns on Sunday for the PSL trophy.

On February 20, the Qalandars’ right-arm spinner had left the PSL franchise to join his national squad for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.

He had received a befitting farewell from his teammates and a big warm hug from Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi.

One of the clips showed the Qalandars giving the 23-year-old bowler acclaim for his splendid bowling throughout the season in a guard of honour style while he runs amidst their rows, joining hands with each one of them.

Khan has been sensational for the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars in the PSL 2022, taking 13 wickets in nine matches.

Meanwhile, Fawad Ahmed had been approved as a replacement for Rashid Khan by the PSL Technical Committee.

