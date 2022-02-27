Erin Holland to take her 'own piece of truck art home' after PSL

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Twitter

As the biggest cricket event of Pakistan comes to an end, many foreigners part of the the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, who became Pakistani fans' favourite will also retire and go back to their countries.

However, much-adored Australian presenter at PSL, Erin Holland will take a beautiful memory home from Pakistan.

It may be recalled that the Aussie celebrity, who is also the wife of Peshawar Zalmi cricketer Ben Cutting, was amazed to see the truck art-inspired commentary box at the Gaddafi Stadium during a PSL match, which she called "the prettiest" commentary box ever.

Now on her way back to Australia after the conclusion of PSL 7, Erin will carry her "own little piece of truck art", she said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Erin shared a couple of pictures in which she is seen wearing a pair of truck-art inspired sneakers.

"Taking my own little piece of Truck Art home with me. How awesome are these kicks!!" Erin wrote.



The cute vibrant shoes even have Erin's name on them.

Have a look at the pictures here:

The star presenter's love for truck art is evident as she has been witnessed posing with different objects painted like famous Pakistani trucks a number of times.

You can see those pictures below:

















Pictures courtesy Instagram/ @erinvholland