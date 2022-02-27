PSL final: Shaheen Afridi’s father hopes Qalandars lift maiden trophy

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and his father Ayaz Afridi. — Twitter/file

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s father hopes that Lahore Qalandars will win PSL final today.

Qalandars are expected to repeat the high level of performance that they had shown against Islamabad United in the previous match, he says.

Afridi’s performance has been much better throughout the tournament so far, says Ayaz Afridi.

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi’s father on Sunday hoped that his son’s team would beat defending champions Multan Sultans in today’s clash and will win the elusive Pakistan Super League (PS) 2022 title.

Talking to Geo News, Shaheen’s father Ayaz Afridi said that Lahore Qalandars are expected to repeat the high level of performance that they had shown against Islamabad United in the previous match.

Lauding his son’s captaincy, he said that Afridi’s performance has been much better throughout the tournament.

Qalandars to lock horns with Sultans today

Lahore Qalandars are set to take on high-flying defenders Multan Sultans, seeking the elusive PSL 2022 title in the hi-octane finale of the tournament to be played today at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars are the only team in the six-team league who have not won the competition title since the Pakistan Super League started in 2016.

Last time Qalandars lost to Karachi Kings in the only final they played in 2020.

But the task for Qalandars is tough as they face a rampaging Sultan side that won nine of their ten first-round matches while Qalandars have won seven out of 12 matches this year. On a head-to-head in this tournament, Sultans lead Qalandars 2-1.

Qalandars were the only side to beat them in the first round but Sultans avenged that defeat by trouncing them in the qualifiers by 28 runs on Wednesday.

Shaheen, whose side edged out Islamabad United by six runs in a last-over thriller in the second eliminator on Friday, vowed his team will not settle for anything less than winning the trophy.

Sultans and Qalandars have richly entertained the fans in Karachi and Lahore with top quality T20 cricket. Sultans have played like champions from the beginning of the PSL 7 in Karachi a month ago.