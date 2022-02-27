 
sports
Sunday Feb 27 2022
Pak vs Aus: Watch Babar Azam 'in the zone'

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam joins Pakistan training camp ahead of the Australia series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on February 27, 2022. — Twitter
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan are set to take on Australia — the top-ranked Test team — in Rawalpindi just a few days from now and the Babar Azam-led side has started practising for the series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sunday shared a video of the skipper practising in the nets as they will take on Australia on March 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the first Test.

In the 55-second video, Babar could be seen engaged in routine practice — straight drive, forward defence, cover-drive, flick and leaving the ball.

Babar, whose team — Karachi Kings — got knocked out of the tournament after a dismal campaign in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has joined the training camp of the Test squad.

During the tour, the Aussie men will take on Green Shirts in three Test matches — in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi — and the same number of ODIs and one T20 in Rawalpindi. 

