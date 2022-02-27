Pak vs Aus: Team Test rankings

Pakistan's cricketers take part in a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 27, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan and Australia are set to clash in a few days in their first Test series on Pakistani soil in nearly 24 years, with the Aussies fully charged after a great Ashes.

Australia skipper Patrick Cummins oversaw his side's 4-1 Ashes romp against England in his first series in charge and the speedster was confident they could be as assertive against Babar Azam's side.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also led the Green Shirts to a 2-0 Test series sweep against Bangladesh and is looking forward to triumphing over Australia on home ground.

The last time the two sides met in a Test series was in 2019 in Brisbane and Adelaide where Australia won the series 2-0. In 2018, in UAE, the Aussies lost the two-match series 1-0.

A look at their current ranking

Currently, Australia are the top-ranked team on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Test Team Rankings, with 2,736 points and a rating of 119.

On the other hand, Pakistan are ranked way below at the sixth spot, with 2,787 points and a rating of 93.

