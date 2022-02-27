PSL final: Shahid Afridi predicts who will lift the trophy

Quetta Gladiators’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File

Former national side skipper Shahid Afridi has shared thoughts on who might win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in the ongoing seventh edition of the tournament as defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars clash tonight.

Both teams have played exceptionally well in the tournament, but Multan Sultans have been on top of their game as they have just played 11 matches and just lost one.

However, former captain Afridi thinks Lahore just might pull off a surprise in tonight's final.

"Today is a day of surprises! So, I am sure Lahore Qalandars can surprise the Multan Sultans who have played like champions," Afridi said in a tweet.

"I am sure the Lahore crowd will enjoy this historic final today. Paksitan Super League is a mega event now, and a final in front of a full house is great indeed," he added.

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars are the only team in the six-team league who have not won the competition title since the Pakistan Super League started in 2016.

Read more: Qalandars to lock horns with defenders Sultans for maiden PSL title today

Last time the Qalandars lost to Karachi Kings in the only final they played in 2020.

But the task for Qalandars is tough as they face a rampaging Sultan side that won nine of their ten first round matches while Qalandars have won seven out of 12 matches this year. On a head-to-head in this tournament, Sultans lead Qalandars 2-1.

Qalandars were the only side to beat them in the first round but Sultans avenged that defeat by trouncing them in the qualifiers by 28 runs on Wednesday.

Shaheen, whose side edged out Islamabad United by six runs in a last-over thriller in the second eliminator on Friday, vowed his team will not settle for anything less than winning the trophy.