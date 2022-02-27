 
sports
Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in uber-desi throwback snapshot

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza — Instagram/mirzasaniar
Whether it's through her stylish clothing, her powerful quotes, or her funny lip-synching videos, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza never fails to impress her 8.9 million Instagram followers. 

Sunday, February 27, was no exception, as the 35-year-old athlete took to her page and shared a dazzling throwback snapshot to mesmerise fans.

In the post, Sania could be seen pulling off an uber-desi look as she rocked a dull-gold blouse that she teamed with a matching gold-and-white sharara. She completed her look with a delicate white net dupatta.

In terms of jewellery, she opted for a sparkly necklace studded with diamantes, a pair of drop earrings, matching bangles, and two large rings. 

She wore a full face of makeup comprising a maroon lip colour, heavily-lined eyelashes, and a tinge of blush that accentuated her high cheekbones.

The stunner struck a side pose and looked straight into the camera.

In the photo description, Sania tagged her photographer, Rohan Shrestha, and wrote: "Is throwback a Sunday thing?"

Within two hours of going live, the snapshot amassed close to 30,000 likes. That's not all, but fans and followers also posted about 250 messages in which they showered the tennis sensation with compliments. 

"How stunning are u looking!" one of her fans commented. 

"Gorgeous bhabi," one of her Pakistani fans wrote.

"Masha Allah, looking beautiful, as usual," a third admirer remarked.

Other fans posted words and phrases like "lovely," "superb," and "desi queen," to express their admiration for Sania.

