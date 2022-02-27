 
sports
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL final: Zainab Abbas posts group pic with Erin Holland, others

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Sports presenters Zainab Abbas (L) Urooj Mumtaz (CL) Erin Holland (CR) and Marina Iqbal (R) — Instagram/zabbasofficial
Sports presenters Zainab Abbas (L) Urooj Mumtaz (CL) Erin Holland (CR) and Marina Iqbal (R) — Instagram/zabbasofficial

Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas on Sunday took to her Instagram account and shared a group picture with other sports presenters as they all dressed up for the final match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In the snapshot, Zainab could be seen rocking a gorgeous, embroidered dark purple outfit. She wore a full face of makeup and wore her hair down. She completed her look with a pair of white pointed-toe sandals.

She posed alongside Urooj Mumtaz, former cricketer Marina Iqbal, and Aussie sports presenter Erin Holland.

Scroll right for the full picture!


"Here for the final with these beauties!!" she wrote in the caption of her post.

Within less than an hour of having been posted, the snaps racked up more than 11,000 likes and several comments in which her fans showered her with compliments.

Erin Holland, who dressed up in a light-green outfit, also commented on the snapshot and wrote: "stunner."

"Wow, you look so sweet. Lovely dress," another commentator remarked. 

"Wow, that’s proper desi swag," a third admirer chimed in.

Other followers used words like "gorgeous," "so haseen masha Allah," and "amazing dresses," to express their admiration for the ladies.


