Monday Feb 28 2022
'Stealing quiet moments mid-match': Sania Mirza shares athletic throwback snapshot

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza — Instagram/mirzasaniar
Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza on Monday took to her Instagram page and shared an athletic, throwback snapshot in which she could be seen standing on the tennis court, holding her racket.

Dressed in a white jersey which she teamed with a pair of black shorts and camo leggings, Sania posed while looking away from the camera.

"Stealing quiet moments mid-match — just me and my strings in conversation," the 35-year-old athlete wrote in the caption.


Within four hours of going live, the picture racked up close to 35,000 likes. That's not all, but her fans and followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 140 messages in which they praised her tennis skills as well as her beautiful looks.

"Champion," one of the users commented.

"Again occupy WORLD RANKING 50...VERY SOON YOU WILL BE WITHIN TOP 10...A REAL INDIAN LIONESS," another fan remarked.

"The most beautiful, a third follower wrote.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like "gorgeous," "amazing bhabi," and "lovely," to express their admiration for the tennis player.

