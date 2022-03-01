Erin Holland bids adieu to Pakistani fans as PSL 2022 wraps up

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Twitter/@erinvholland

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has left Pakistan for her homeland, leaving behind a little piece of her heart.



Erin had been regularly sharing her pictures and snippets from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition matches on social media and everybody loved it.

“Time to say goodbye. Truly always leave a little piece of my heart at @thePSLt20 each year,” she captioned her selfie from the plane.

The Australian cricket presenter wore a knitted peach sweater with a mask featuring the logo of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Holland further wrote: “What a season…Thank you SO much for opening your hearts to me and making me feel so welcome.”

While the star was sad to leave Pakistan, she was excited to meet husband Ben Cutting, who represented Peshawar Zalmi and left Pakistan as his side was out of the tournament.

“Coming for you (FINALLY) @cuttsy_31,” she wrote on her Instagram story flaunting her wedding ring.

Holland stole the hearts of Pakistani fans with her sensational looks as she wore a combination of desi and western outfits throughout PSL's seventh edition.