Monday Feb 28 2022
What will Erin Holland miss after conclusion of PSL 2022?

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Instagram
LAHORE: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland is about to leave Pakistan for her homeland after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 — and there is something she will miss.

Taking to her Instagram post, Holland revealed that she would miss Lahore, as she posted a gorgeous snap after breaking free of the PSL bio-secure bubble.

In her latest snap, where she could be seen alongside cricket commentator Urooj Mumtaz, Holland wore a white blouse with puffed sleeves and a pair of denim jeans. 

She completed her look with a pair of red pointed-toe pumps and accessorised with a pair of oversized black shades.

The Australian cricket presenter stole the hearts of Pakistani fans with her sensational looks as she wore a combination of desi and western outfits throughout PSL's seventh edition.

