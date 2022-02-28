What will Erin Holland miss after conclusion of PSL 2022?

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Instagram

LAHORE: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland is about to leave Pakistan for her homeland after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 — and there is something she will miss.

Taking to her Instagram post, Holland revealed that she would miss Lahore, as she posted a gorgeous snap after breaking free of the PSL bio-secure bubble.

In her latest snap, where she could be seen alongside cricket commentator Urooj Mumtaz, Holland wore a white blouse with puffed sleeves and a pair of denim jeans.

Read more: Zainab Abbas posts group pic with Erin Holland, others

She completed her look with a pair of red pointed-toe pumps and accessorised with a pair of oversized black shades.

The Australian cricket presenter stole the hearts of Pakistani fans with her sensational looks as she wore a combination of desi and western outfits throughout PSL's seventh edition.



Read more: Erin Holland to take her 'own piece of truck art home' after PSL