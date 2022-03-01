 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son dies at the age of 26

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo: India Today
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo: India Today

  • Satya and Anu Nadella's son Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy.
  • Microsoft seeks prayers for aggrieved and space for them to mourn privately.
  • Nadella as CEO has led Microsoft towards designing products to assist disabled persons in a better way.

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's son passed away at the age of 26 on Monday, India Today reported, citing the company's email informing its executive staff about the demise.

As per the publication, Satya and Anu Nadella's son Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy.

The American technology company sought prayers for the aggrieved Nadella family from its executives and space to mourn the loss privately.

Fifty-four-year-old Nadella, since taking over as the CEO, has led Microsoft towards designing products to assist disabled persons in a better way, citing lessons he learned while bringing Zain up.

The Children’s Hospital where Zain was treated most of the time, joined the Nadella family in 2021 to set up Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences under Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.

Children's Hospital CEO Jeff Sperring wrote in a condolence message:

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him."

More From Sci-Tech:

Zoom forecasts annual revenue, profit below estimates

Zoom forecasts annual revenue, profit below estimates
Can we send a link to join WhatsApp group calls?

Can we send a link to join WhatsApp group calls?
Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first
WhatsApp adds another useful shortcut for Android users

WhatsApp adds another useful shortcut for Android users

Ukraine crisis: Meta takes measures to limit hate speech, violent content

Ukraine crisis: Meta takes measures to limit hate speech, violent content

Meta's Zuckerberg unveils AI projects aimed at building metaverse future

Meta's Zuckerberg unveils AI projects aimed at building metaverse future
Spotify reveals data on Pakistani music’s borderless reach

Spotify reveals data on Pakistani music’s borderless reach
WhatsApp is working on reaction button

WhatsApp is working on reaction button
Facebook launches Reels globally, betting on ‘fastest growing’ format

Facebook launches Reels globally, betting on ‘fastest growing’ format
WhatsApp rolls out more updates in voice note feature

WhatsApp rolls out more updates in voice note feature

Trump's Truth Social app releases on Apple app store

Trump's Truth Social app releases on Apple app store

Musk donates satellite gear to reconnect Tonga

Musk donates satellite gear to reconnect Tonga

Latest

view all