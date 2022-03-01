Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son dies at the age of 26

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo: India Today

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's son passed away at the age of 26 on Monday, India Today reported, citing the company's email informing its executive staff about the demise.



As per the publication, Satya and Anu Nadella's son Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy.

The American technology company sought prayers for the aggrieved Nadella family from its executives and space to mourn the loss privately.

Fifty-four-year-old Nadella, since taking over as the CEO, has led Microsoft towards designing products to assist disabled persons in a better way, citing lessons he learned while bringing Zain up.

The Children’s Hospital where Zain was treated most of the time, joined the Nadella family in 2021 to set up Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences under Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.

Children's Hospital CEO Jeff Sperring wrote in a condolence message:

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him."