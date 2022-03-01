Pak vs Aus: NCOC allows 100% spectators at stadiums

 
sports
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Amina Amir

ISLAMABAD: After allowing a full-capacity crowd for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has permitted 100% spectators at stadiums during the Pakistan-Australia series.

"PCB is allowed to conduct Pakistan vs Australia cricket matches scheduled [to take place] from 4th March to 5th April 2022 with 100% of the stadium capacity [...]," a notification issued by the national COVID-19 body read.

The forum has also allowed children below the age of 12 to watch the matches live from the stadiums. It, however, has issued some standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be strictly adhered to during the matches.

The said SOPs are as follows:

  • Un-vaccinated children under the age of 12 can visit stadiums to watch matches.
  • Children of 12 years and above are allowed to attend the matches only if fully vaccinated.
  • Strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by spectators and organizers be ensured.

The NCOC directed the authorities concerned to notify to concerned department and make arrangements in accordance.

NCOC lifts curbs from three more cities

Meanwhile, the forum also de-notified the enforcement or coronavirus related restrictions in three cities after observing a countrywide decline in numbers.

The cities where the curbs have been lifted from include:

  • Muzaffarabad - 9.32%
  • Gilgit - 6.96%
  • Mardan - 2.61%

The forum, last month, had issued a list of six cities/districts where the COVID-19 positivity was higher than 10%, saying that the already enforced restrictions will remain in place there.

The cities/districts included:

  • Gilgit
  • Muzaffarabad
  • Mardan
  • Karachi
  • Hyderabad
  • Peshawar

After witnessing a declining coronavirus trend in half of these cities, the NCOC removed Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar from the list last week.

However, the national COVID-19 body has removed the remaining three cities as well as the positivity rate stayed under 10% for at least three days in a row.

