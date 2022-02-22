Which Pakistani cities has NCOC lifted COVID-19 restrictions in?

NCOC announces to relax some restrictions across country regardless of city-wise positivity ratio.

Lifts COVID-19 restrictions from Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar.

Relaxes protocols for indoor/ outdoor gatherings in cities with positivity rate of less than 10%.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday removed three cities from the list of cities/districts where it earlier decided to keep restrictions in place, as COVID-19 positivity rates decline countrywide.



The forum, last week, had issued a list of six cities/districts where the COVID-19 positivity was higher than 10%, saying that the already enforced restrictions will remain in place there.

The cities/districts included:

Gilgit

Muzaffarabad

Mardan

Karachi

Hyderabad

Peshawar

However, after witnessing a declining coronavirus trend in half of these cities, the NCOC removed Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar from the list.

Moreover, some of the general curbs enforced in the country have been relaxed, irrespective of the city-wise coronavirus positivity rates, a notification issued by the forum stated.

Following are the curbs that have been relaxed:

Occupancy level of public transport increased from 70% to 80%.

Occupancy level of railways increased from 80% to 100%.

Education sector allowed opening with 100% attendance with stringent COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the NCOC further relaxed restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings in cities with a positivity rate of less than 10%.

Guests limit increased from 300 to 500 in indoor gatherings of all types, including weddings.

Outdoor gatherings of all types, including weddings allowed for fully vaccinated individuals without any guest limit.

Ban on meal/beverages serving during in-flight/land journey and public transport for domestic travel extended till 28th February 22.

The NCOC directed all the concerned authorities to notify about the relaxation of restrictions at priority.

Cities/ districts with positivity above 10%

The following restrictions will remain imposed in the cities that still have a positivity rate higher than 10%.

Gatherings/Weddings:

Indoor gatherings of all types, including weddings will be banned.

Outdoor gatherings, including weddings, will be allowed with a cap of 300 fully-vaccinated guests.

Dinning

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining. However, outdoor dining for fully-vaccinated citizens and takeaway service will be allowed.

Restaurants and eateries will be allowed to offer takeaway service 24/7.

Gyms

Indoor gyms at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed.

Cinemas

Cinemas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity for full-vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Shrines are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Amusement Parks

Allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated people only.

Sport

There would be a complete ban on contact sports like karate, boxing, martial arts, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling.

Cities with up to 10% positivity

Gatherings/weddings

Indoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum limit of 500 guests (fully vaccinated), while outdoor events can be held without any guest limit.

Dining

Indoor and outdoor dining is permitted for fully-vaccinated individuals only, while takeaways are allowed 24/7.

Gyms

Indoor gyms are open for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Open for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Parks

Open for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Sports

All types of sports are allowed for vaccinated individuals.

Education

Children will continue to attend schools with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), while those above 12-years of age must have to be fully vaccinated.

Restrictions imposed across Pakistan

Business timings

Businesses will continue without time restrictions

Public transport

Public buses will be allowed to operate with 80% of their seating capacity. Wearing masks will be mandatory throughout the journey. However, a complete ban on serving meals/snacks during the journey will remain imposed till February 28.

Railways

Railways will operate with 100% occupancy level for vaccinated individuals only.

A complete ban on serving meals/snacks during the journey will remain imposed till February 28.

Office routine

Offices will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity of fully vaccinated workers with normal working hours.

Domestic air/land travel meals

A complete ban on serving meals/snacks during in-flight or land journey for domestic travel will remain imposed till February 28.

Education sector

With effect from February 2022 vaccination for students above 12 years will be mandatory (at least one dose). No exemption other than medical reasons will be entertained.

Aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutions will be carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence education institutes.

Federating units in consultations with health authorities will set a number/percentage for closure of education institutes.

Mask wearing

Compliance with compulsory mask-wearing while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement. Strict adherence to SOPs in mosques and other places of worship be ensured by all federating units.

Extended lockdowns