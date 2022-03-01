 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Is he tone deaf?: Prince Andrew called out for planning royal return

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Andrew is thought to be "tone deaf" after it was suggested that the Duke of York may be looking to return to his royal life even after his explosive sex abuse case.

ITV host Lorraine Kelly advised the disgraced prince that keeping a low profile would be the best until the impact of his high-profile settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre would die down.

"Surely he's not that tone deaf?" she said.

She also asked royal expert Russell Myers about the possibility of the Queen’s favourite son’s return to royal life.

"I mean, I'm not sure to be honest with you. Listen, on the one hand, there are an awful lot more important things going on in the world," he replied.

Myers continued, "You would have thought that there wouldn't have been any noises coming from the camp."

He added that assumptions over Prince Andrew slowly returning into the royal spotlight reportedly "stemmed over the last few days because there's been another cascade of people dropping him."

Kate Middleton's embarrassing shopping trip left her with new nickname

Kate Middleton and Prince William get cozy as they arrive in Wales to mark St David's Day: Watch

Camila Cabello shares new sneak peek from song ‘Bam Bam’ on TikTok

'The Kardashians' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kourtney's engagement

Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Prince William, Kate Middleton

BLACKPINK member Rosé spills reason behind learning to skateboard

Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week: pics

Prince Charles' wife Camilla known as Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales: Here's Why

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon kick-start shooting for ‘Ghudchadi' across Gurugram, Delhi & Jaipur

Idris Elba to collab with Jay Z for new music after announcing acting break

BTS’ Jungkook vows to ‘work harder’ as he drops new dance video: Watch

Shakira, Gerard Piqué fight with each other on THIS issue, Deets inside

