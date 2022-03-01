Prince Harry, Meghan Markle waiting for Queen's death to make 'part-time' return

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have established their life in the US but a royal author claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may still be looking to return as "part-time royals".

Even after abdicating their royal responsibilities, royal author Tom Quinn told To Di For Daily Podcast that the couple have their hopes pinned on a potential after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

"One interesting thing an insider told me… is that both Meghan and Harry believe that when the elder royals die – in other words Elizabeth – they may well be able, when Charles is King, be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be.

"So that they would be six months [as] working royals, and six months in the States or wherever doing their own thing.

"That was something that Queen Elizabeth absolutely said couldn’t happen, but I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry's after all, will be more of a moderniser and will say to them, ‘okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that’s fine’.

"I don’t think Harry and Meghan really want to spend their whole time in the States and not be part of the Royal Family, they just don’t want to do it all the time."